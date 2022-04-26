Hawks rule Bogdanovic Out and Capela in for Game 5 vs. Heat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Hawks will surprisingly be without Bogdan Bogdanovic but will have center Clint Capela in the lineup for their must-win Game 5 tonight.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game at Miami:



Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Available



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Out

Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out pic.twitter.com/DWmowgGHUD — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 26, 2022

Bogdanovic was not listed on the injury report for the past two days but has been battling knee and ankle injuries throughout the series. The former 27th overall pick is coming off his worst game of the series on Sunday when he shot 1-for-6 for just six points in Miami’s blowout win. He did, however, have games of 29 and 18 points before that, respectively. With Bogey on the shelf, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are sure to get more minutes.

Clint Capela will be in the middle of things again even though he was originally listed as questionable. The big man is coming off back-to-back double-doubles after he posted 17 points and 14 rebounds in Game 3 followed by 18 points and 13 boards in Game 5.

While the Heat were as high as 6.5-point favorites earlier in the day, Atlanta is now a +4.5-point underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook, mostly thanks to the surprising news that Jimmy Butler is out.