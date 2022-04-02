Hawks' Trae Young Available to Play Saturday vs. Nets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is available to play Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Atlanta star is dealing with a groin injury but will be able to suit up Saturday night against the Nets in a game that has playoff seeding on the line. Young was listed as probable on the injury report and will indeed be on the court to battle Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and company for this weekend’s Eastern Conference showdown.

Young’s presence will be crucial for a Hawks team that made it to the Eastern Conference finals a year ago but has stumbled to a 40-37 record this season.

Saturday’s showdown with Brooklyn is essential for playoff seeding, as the two possess identical recordings heading into the contest. Young averages 28.2 points per night, and his 9.6 assists are second in the NBA behind only James Harden.

Looking at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Hawks are listed as +2 underdogs at home. Having Young available is excellent news for the Hawks in this meeting, but it’s unclear if he’ll be at 100% while dealing with the groin injury.