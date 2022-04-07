HBO's “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” Renewed for Second Season by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

HBO’s highly acclaimed series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” has been renewed for a second season by the network.

The news comes in the wake of a series viewership high 1.2 million viewers for this past Sunday’s fifth episode.

Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s,” the series takes an in-depth look into the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers – one of the NBA’s most iconic dynasties.

âIt’s been a thrill to bring WINNING TIME to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast,” Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi said. “This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.â

The series has received significant praise from critics, with the Los Angeles Times calling it “a rollicking tale of flash, cash, and clashes,” while Rolling Stone has declared McKay’s work “a hell of a lot of fun to watch.”

Starring John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss and Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, the season one cast also includes Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

The ten-episode first season finishes Sunday, May 8, on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.