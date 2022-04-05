Heat's Kyle Lowry Ruled Out For Tuesday vs. Hornets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (rest) has been ruled out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, per South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Update on Heat questionables:

Kyle Lowry: Out

Dewayne Dedmon: Out

P.J. Tucker: Will warm up to play

Caleb Martin: Will warm up to play

Gabe Vincent: Will warm up to play

Markieff Morris: Will warm up to play — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 5, 2022

Lowry will be given the night off here as ninth-place Charlotte comes to town. With just three or four games remaining in the season for every team among the top of the East, Miami’s two-game lead over the Celtics for first place puts them on the edge of clinching the top seed in the conference for the postseason. With that in mind, it makes sense to give the point guard some rest, as someone who has already missed 17 games this season due to injury.

Lowry has averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in 62 starts this season. With him out of the lineup, expect Gabe Vincent to slot into the starting lineup for Miami on Tuesday.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat Odds

The Miami Heat are currently five-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday with the total set at 226, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.