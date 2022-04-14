Hines Ward Announced Among Eight XFL Head Coaches by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Wednesday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, co-owner of the XFL, announced the eight head coaches for the franchises.

Early riser @XFL2023 chat ☕️ 🏈

Join @DanyGarciaCo & myself on @espn’s #GetUp with @Espngreeny in about an hour!

Big Head Coach announcements today for our XFL!

One step at a time.

See ya a bit 👊🏾#owners #xfl https://t.co/3IrmoME7kH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 13, 2022

Among the names was two-time Super Bowl champion Hines Ward. The 46-year-old played 14 NFL seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL. He finished his career with 1,000 receptions, 12,083 receiving yards, and 85 touchdowns. After his playing career, Ward became an offensive assistant with New York Jets from 2019 to 2020 and a wide receivers coach for the Florida Atlantic Owls in 2021. Additionally, the Houston Texans interviewed Ward this offseason for its head coaching position.

Where Ward will be coaching remains a mystery, as the XFL has yet to reveal which cities will have teams and what those teams will be called. However, the other seven coaches are Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Rod Woodson, Jim Haslett, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, and Reggie Barlow.

The rebooted XFL is set to launch in February 2023.