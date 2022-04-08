Houston Texans Extend Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks Through 2024 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is staying in Houston.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans have signed Cooks to a two-year contract extension.

Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Entering a contract year, and arguably the Texans’ greatest asset, the 28-year-old was thought to be on the move once again as Houston continues its full-blown rebuild. However, general manager Nick Caserio has opted to keep the veteran around in an effort to provide second-year quarterback Davis Mills a greater chance of success.

Cooks was the Texans’ best offensive player last season, hauling in 90 balls for 1037 receiving yards and six touchdowns – his sixth career 1000 yard campaign.

The well-traveled Cooks has played for four different teams in his NFL career, topping 1000 yards receiving in every stop.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Mills, the former first-round pick has shown an ability to produce no matter who is under center, and should make for a capable WR3 in 2022 fantasy drafts.

