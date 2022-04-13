How To Bet Red Sox-Tigers Finale, Nathan Eovaldi Vs. Eduardo Rodriguez E-Rod will have to face his former teammates for the first time by Scott Neville 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have split the series following a Boston win on Tuesday.

The final game of the three-game set has an added wrinkle, as Eduardo Rodriguez will toe the rubber against his former team after signing with Detroit before the lockout.

Thankfully for Boston, Nathan Eovaldi will oppose Rodriguez as the Red Sox look to win their first series of the young season on the road.

The game is set to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with a rainy forecast in Detroit.

Here is how to bet on the Eovaldi-Rodriguez clash:

Red Sox moneyline

The Red Sox and Tigers were given even odds at Draftkings Sportsbook, -110 each. Meaning a winning $100 bet would payout $190.91. The way the Red Sox have played in the series, it would be bold to take the -1.5 spread.

However, they should win on Wednesday as they have the better overall roster and starting pitcher. Feel comfortable taking the Red Sox to beat the Tigers on the road.

Take Over eight runs

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook set the over/under at eight following a 5-3 final in game two of the series. The Over is set at -115, and should turn a profit.

Eovaldi is a legitimate frontline starter but will likely allow a run or two against an underrated Tigers offense.

Rodriguez on the other hand, could be in for a tough day. The Red Sox’s hitters know E-Rod likes to nibble around the edges of the strike zone and can wait until he leaves one over the heart of the plate to attack. After allowing three runs in just four innings to the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day, Rodriguez is bound to give up a few to a Red Sox offense that finally woke up midway through Tuesday’s win.

The Over should hit behind a strong showing from the Red Sox offense, with Trevor Story or not.