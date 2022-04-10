Ian Happ Avoids Structural Damage After Getting Hit by Pitch vs. Brewers by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ was one of several players hit by a pitch in Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, Happ was the only player forced to leave the game after getting struck in the knee cap by Trevor Gott.

Thankfully, the 27-year-old avoided major injury after the x-rays confirmed no structural damage to his knee.

Ian Happ said he was hit on the kneecap by that pitch. Good news for Cubs: X-rays came back negative. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 9, 2022

Happ went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and three runs scored before departing with the injury. He was replaced by Clint Frazier, who didn’t register an at-bat in the contest.

The Cubs haven’t provided a timeline for when they expect Happ back in the lineup. Don’t be surprised if he’s held out on Sunday as Chicago tries to complete the sweep of the Brewers.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cubbies priced as +124 underdogs for tomorrow’s contest, as Chicago is tasked with trying to get to Freddy Peralta. A total for the game has not yet been set.