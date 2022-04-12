Jarvis Landry To Patriots? Where New England Stands In Next-Team Odds Landry is a free agent after being released by the Browns by Ricky Doyle 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the only former Cleveland Browns receiver who could interest the New England Patriots in NFL free agency: Jarvis Landry also remains available on the open market.

The Browns released Landry earlier this offseason after an underwhelming 2021 in which he battled injuries. As such, Bovada posted odds on where Landry will play Game 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Patriots were among five teams with odds listed as of Tuesday afternoon, sitting a notch below the Green Bay Packers, whom Bovada installed as the favorites to sign Landry at +200.

Here are the full odds on Bovada:

Green Bay Packers +200

New England Patriots +250

Atlanta Falcons +250

Kansas City Chiefs +400

New Orleans Saints +400

It’s hard to deduce too much from these odds, as they point to a wide-open futures market. This is a stark contrast from the Beckham next-team odds released by Bovada, which as of Tuesday had the Patriots as heavy favorites to sign OBJ.

Landry, who turns 30 in November, totaled 52 catches for 570 receiving yards with two receiving touchdowns across 12 games in 2021. He also had 40 rushing yards on six carries with two rushing TDs.

As mentioned, it was a down season by Landry’s standards, as he’s been one of the NFL’s most reliable slot receivers for much of his eight-year career — first with the Miami Dolphins and then with the Browns. He’s certainly a candidate to bounce back in 2022, wherever he lands.

The Patriots recently traded for Landry’s former Dolphins teammate, DeVante Parker, to boost their receiving corps around second-year quarterback Mac Jones. They still could use additional help, though, and Landry is an intriguing potential target thanks to his track record of durability and competitiveness.