Jets Blow Lead Three Times vs. Bolts, Dashing Playoff Hopes

There isn’t a singular moment that shattered the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff hopes this season, but Saturday night’s 7-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning is analogous to their season-long disappointment.

Lots of back and forth to start the game, couldn't quite close it out. Back at it again on Tuesday against the Rangers!



🚨: Stastny, Connor, Morrissey, Wheeler

#GoJetsGo | https://t.co/ZQ5ldRoRDd pic.twitter.com/WDdIpPGr6E — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 17, 2022

The Jets entered the non-conference matchup desperately clinging to their faint playoff hopes, needing the stars to align just right to secure a postseason berth. Much like the rest of the season, Winnipeg was left scratching their heads after another stunning defeat on Saturday.

Winnipeg opened the scoring 56 seconds into the contest on a goal from Paul Stastny, which was erased just five minutes later. Kyle Connor staked the Jets to a lead shortly after that, with the Bolts tying it before the end of the first.

The two-goal lead they built themselves halfway through the second stood little chance, as Tampa would go on to score five unanswered goals, crushing the Jets’ spirits and playoff hopes.

For now, FanDuel Sportsbook still has Winnipeg priced on the Stanley Cup futures board, but after tonight’s loss, there’s no conceivable way for the Jets to crash the playoff party.