Jets Reportedly Interested In Making A Surprise Pick At No. 4 Overall Florida St. edge rusher Jermaine Johnson could shake up the board by Scott Neville

The New York Jets boast arguably the best draft capital in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gang Green currently holds picks Nos. 4 and 10, wielding the ability to hit on two franchise-altering players on the same night.

Many draft analysts have mocked Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Jets with their No. 4 pick, a player who was the consensus No. 1 overall pick earlier in the year.

New reports are now leaning towards a slide for Thibodeaux, who has -400 odds to be selected in the top five according to oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbooks. The bet is a poor one regardless, as a $100 bet would only pay out $125.

Instead, another edge defender is gaining steam to enter the mix, with much more profitable odds.

“Watch the Jets at No. 4,” The Athletic’s Connor Hughes quote tweeted on Monday in response to a report that Florida St. edge rusher Jermaine Johnson could go higher than most expect.

Johnson, who some believe will become the top pass rusher in the class, has +400 odds to be selected in the top five. A $100 bet on Johnson would pay out $500 if cashed. Based on the latest reports, it appears that the Florida St. product actually has a higher chance to go early, and potentially has a more fruitful return for bettors.

The entire board continues to be restructured as reporters start to rapidly gain insight from teams, but Johnson really could shake things up early.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday in Las Vegas.