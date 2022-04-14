Jets Winger Blake Wheeler Will Return to Lineup on Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

JetsTV’s Mitchell Clinton reports that Winnipeg Jets interim head coach Dave Lowry said Blake Wheeler would return to the lineup against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

#NHLJets interim head coach Dave Lowry’s updates:



Wheeler will play tomorrow.



Harkins is a game-time decision



Scheifele not on trip, remains day-to-day.



Perfetti is on trip, skated for “7-15 minutes” today. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) April 14, 2022

On Thursday, Wheeler was on the ice for practice, skating on a line with Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Wheeler hasn’t played since April 6, missing Winnipeg’s past three games. He’s been sidelined with an upper-body injury.

This season, Wheeler is fourth on the team in scoring with 12 goals and 42 assists in 57 games. Winnipeg’s second-best scorer, Mark Scheifele, remains day-to-day and did not travel with the team.

The Jets are 11th in the West, seven points out of a playoff spot. They still have the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights in front of them before they can catch the Los Angeles Kings for that eighth spot. Winnipeg is running out of time, with only eight games remaining in the regular season.

