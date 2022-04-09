Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker Won't Join Heat for Season Finale by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With top spot in the Eastern Conference locked up and a long playoff road ahead, the Miami Heat have elected to give a couple of their starters time to recuperate. The team’s official Twitter account confirmed that Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker are out of the season finale Sunday against the Orlando Magic.

Miami has five additional players listed as questionable with various injuries.

Dedmon (ankle), Highsmith (hip), Morris (hip), Vincent (toe) & Yurtseven (illness) are all listed as questionable. — Z – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2022

The Heat didn’t provide a specific reason why Butler won’t play on Sunday, noting only that he didn’t travel with the team. The six-time All-Star has appeared in just 57 games for Miami while dealing with injuries throughout the season.

Tucker was diagnosed with a calf injury earlier in the week and will be re-evaluated mid-next week.

Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson are likely to start in place of Butler and Tucker, respectively.

