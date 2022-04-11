Joel Embiid Wins 2021-22 NBA Scoring Title by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA regular season draws to a close on Sunday, meaning playoff positions, draft lottery odds, and individual accomplishments will be finalized. We’re still waiting on official seeding, impacting playoffs and draft positions, but one thing is known — Joel Embiid is the NBA scoring leader.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid wins the 2021-22 NBA scoring title, the first center to lead the league in scoring since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

Embiid finishes the year with 30.6 points per game, becoming the first center since Shaquille O’Neale to win the award. More impressively, the Philadelphia 76ers standout became the first center since Moses Malone in 1981-82 to average more than 30 per contest.

Embiid will be the 1st center to average 30 in a season since Moses Malone. Credit to @BBrennanNBCS & @amyfadoolNBCS. Now just win #SixersOutsiders — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) April 9, 2022

The former Kansas Jayhawk edged out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic for the award, eclipsing Giannis by 0.7 points per game.

The strong end to the season bolstered Embiid’s standing in the MVP conversation as the big man looks to improve on last year’s second-place finish.

Individual awards notwithstanding, the 76ers are gearing up for a playoff run. Philadelphia will go toe-to-toe with the Toronto Raptors in the opening round.

