Jordan Kyrou Good To Go; Bolsters Blues Odds vs. Coyotes

NHL.com’s Lou Korac reports that Jordan Kyrou will be in the St. Louis Blues’ lineup when they face the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Kyrou has missed the team’s past three games due to a non-COVID illness. In two games against the Coyotes this season, he’s scored three goals and two assists. Kyrou is having a breakout season, leading the Blues in scoring with 22 goals and 40 assists.

At practice this morning, Kyrou skated with Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn, which is currently slated to be the Blues’s third line tonight. Ville Husso is expected to start in the net for St. Louis.

The Blues are tied for fourth in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Kings, but they have three games in hand. St. Louis has also won three of its past four games.

