Julio Rodriguez Makes Seattle Mariners Opening Day Roster

The Seattle Mariners announced on the team’s official Twitter account that top prospect Julio Rodriguez has made their Opening Day roster.

Rodriguez had 13 hits for eight RBI and nine runs in 31 Spring Training at-bats. He had a .419 batting average, a .471 OBP, and a 1.309 OPS. Through 12 Cactus League games, he’s looked great in the batters’ box, on the base path, and in the field.

In 2021, he had 101 hits, 47 RBI, and 64 runs in 291 at-bats between two minor league teams. Rodriguez signed as an international free agent in 2017 but only has 158 minor league games at A+ or higher.

Rodriguez is the Mariners’ top-ranked prospect (third overall) and is projected to be Seattle’s regular center fielder. The Mariners general manager Scott Servais said of the 21-year-old, “The sky is the limit for what this guy is going to do.”

Seattle opens its season on the road against the Minnesota Twins on April 7.

