Ke'Bryan Hayes Out of Starting Lineup for Pittsburgh Pirates by SportsGrid 9 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Ke’Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports

No Key after his run-in with the wall last night. Diego in right. Chavis stays. pic.twitter.com/JuFohAdrvk — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) April 23, 2022

While no reason is being given for his absence, it’s worth noting that Hayes did run into the wall during the game Friday and he may be feeling the after-effects of such a collision. It could also just be a coincidence with Saturday being a regularly scheduled day off for the young Pirates third-baseman. The Pirates haven’t announced if Hayes will be available later in the game today to pinch-hit or play the field.

The Pirates will start Zach Thompson versus the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The Cubs will have their ace, Kyle Hendricks, on the bump. The Pirates are -152 (+1.5) on the run line and +134 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-120), and under (-102).

