Kings' Cal Petersen Will be Between the Pipes vs. Flames Monday

The Los Angeles Kings will ride with Cal Petersen as they try to make up some ground on the division-leading Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Large group on the ice today!



3, 23 and 48 back with the main group, good signs there. Cal Petersen the first netminder off, signaling he goes for his third consecutive start. — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) April 4, 2022

Petersen will make his third straight start for LA as the Kings sit just three points back of Calgary for the Pacific division lead. The Kings netminder has won two in a row, including a 26-save performance against these very same Flames on Thursday night. Petersen has a team-best 20 wins on the season and seems to have taken some starts from battery mate Jonathan Quick. The former Buffalo Sabres pick sports a 2.68 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage on the year to go along with three shutouts.

It’s a big week for the Kings as they kick off a stretch of seeing three straight teams with at least 40 wins on the year. After tonight LA will host the 40-win Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, followed by a trip to Minnesota to take on the 43-win Wild.

The hometown Kings are +150 on the moneyline tonight, with a total of 6 at the FanDuel Sportsbook.