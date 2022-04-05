Kings Without De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis vs. Pelicans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Sacramento Kings are running out the clock on the 2021-22 NBA season after officially getting eliminated from postseason contention. Their last three games of the season are an audition for bench players to make a good impression and earn an invite back for next season.

Jason Anderson confirmed the Kings would be without De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Richaun Holmes, and Terence Davis against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, with Alex Len listed as questionable.

The Kings have ruled out Terence Davis (wrist), De’Aaron Fox (hand), Richaun Holmes (personal) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans. Alex Len is questionable due to back soreness. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 5, 2022

Damian Jones started in place of Sabonis at center, while Davion Mitchell replaced Fox at point guard last time out versus the Golden State Warriors. Both players are expected back in the starting lineup against the Pels.

Sacramento fell out of postseason contention by dropping eight of 10 decisions from March 2 until March 20, only to respond by winning four of their next six. It was too little, too late, as the Kings sit 4.5 back of the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot with only three games to go.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Kings priced as +300 moneyline underdogs for their Western Conference clash against New Orleans.