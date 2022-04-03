Kyle Lowry Returns to Toronto for the First Time Since Departing This Past Off-Season by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kyle Lowry is synonymous with the Toronto Raptors.

Lowry spent nine seasons in T.O., highlighted by six All-Star appearances, six Atlantic Division banners, and an NBA Championship. His personal and team accomplishments were lauded as the best in team history, earning Lowry the moniker of the Greatest Raptor of All Time.

Lowry’s time came to an end this past offseason as he and the Raps couldn’t agree on a contract. The six-time All-Star signed with the division-rival Miami Heat, ending his tenure as a Raptor but ensuring that he would make frequent visits to his former home.

Personal issues kept Lowry out of the lineup when the Heat played in Toronto on February 1. Now, after months of waiting, Lowry will make his triumphant return to the team he helped build as a perennial contender.

Lowry will be looking to maintain his elevated play, as he’s totaled 42 points and 18 assists over his past two outings. Surely, he will be looking for a similar performance to show his former squad what they are missing out on.

The Heat can pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings with a win but enter tonight’s contest as +4.5 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.