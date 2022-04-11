LA Lakers Star LeBron James Will Not Require Ankle Surgery by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that LeBron James said he would not need surgery on his ankle or any other injuries that kept him out of the LA’s lineup this season.

LeBron James says the MRI on his left ankle confirmed that he would not require surgery or any injections to it to repair it. He said he made the ankle worse by playing in the second New Orleans game on it and will need to stay off it for the next 4-6 weeks to let it recover — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 11, 2022

The Los Angeles Laker had an MRI that confirmed he would not need surgery, but he will stay off his ankle for the next four to six weeks. He’s also dealing with nagging injuries to his knee and groin.

James was in the running for the NBA scoring title until the final week of the regular season but failed to play enough games to qualify, as he finished with averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks a game. James was only able to play 56 games this season, two short of the league’s 58-game requirement to be eligible for the scoring title.

Los Angeles finished its season in 11th with a 33-49 record, one game behind the play-in.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the LA Clippers are +122 against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first game of the play-in tournament. The loser will face the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.