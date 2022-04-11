Lakers Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Among other things they will have to address next season, the Los Angeles Lakers will also be in the market for a new head coach after giving Frank Vogel his walking papers. At one point, the favorite to win the NBA championship this year, LA had a tire fire of a season that ended with them on the outside looking in on the playoffs, not even able to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament. The Lakers managed just 33 victories this season to go against 49 losses for the fifth-worst record in the Western Conference.

Rumors have already swirled on who would next lead the Lakers, with Toronto Raptors bench boss Nick Nurse having his name bountied about. Nurse is in the midst of the playoffs as his squad will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round in the East. Toronto was not expected to do much in a rebuilding year but put up a 48 win campaign on their way to the fifth seed.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NBA playoff betting needs all postseason long.