LeBron James Would Like Mark Jackson as Lakers Head Coach

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports that LeBron James would be enthusiastic if Mark Jackson filled the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching position.

Jackson, an NBA analyst on ESPN, coached the Warriors from 2011-2014.



The Lakers fired Frank Vogel on Monday after three years as head coach. He had a 127-98 record and led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship.

Meanwhile, Jackson previously coached the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2014 but was replaced by Steve Kerr the year before they won the NBA Championship. Jackson helped improve the Warriors during his tenure there. Under Jackson, Golden State had the team’s first season with 50 or more wins since 1993â94 and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in over 20 years.

Los Angeles finished its season in 11th with a 33-49 record, one game behind the play-in.

