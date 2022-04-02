Los Angeles Angels Designate Justin Upton for Assignment by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Justin Upton was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Upton was due to make $28 million this season, but the Angels have realized that is a sunk cost and will move on from the veteran outfielder. This comes one season after doing the same thing with future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols. The Angels have shown these past two seasons that they aren’t afraid to move on from bad contracts.

This move should open up playing time for young outfielders Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh. Adell was once a top prospect who has struggled somewhat in limited time at the MLB level but who big things are still expected of.

On a positive note, Upton may have more opportunities for a job this season with the National League and their adoption of the designated hitter.

LA’s biggest problem this season isn’t likely to be finding a replacement for Upton, but finding enough pitching to keep up with the division favorite Houston Astros (-170). The Angels are at +400 and may have to hope for a wild-card berth to make the playoffs. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.