Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James OUT Tuesday vs. Suns by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Sitting two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be looking towards next season.

As Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell reports, LeBron James has been ruled out for LA’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday due to a sprained left ankle.

LeBron is out tonight at Phoenix due to his left ankle sprain. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 5, 2022

This will be James’ second straight game on the Lakers’ sideline and fifth in his past seven as LA closes down what has truly been a miserable campaign.

It’s hard to blame the 37-year-old for the team’s struggles, however, as LeBron sits first in the league in scoring at 30.3 PPG while adding 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Malik Monk should once again start in James’ absence, while more offensive and playmaking responsibility will fall on the likes of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. The added usage makes all three viable options in Tuesday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lakers as +13 road underdogs on the spread and +660 on the moneyline.