Los Angeles Lakers to Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Los Angeles Lakers will fire Frank Vogel as their head coach.

Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

Vogel finishes his three years with the Lakers with a 127-98 record and the 2020 NBA Championship.

LeBron James was in the running for the NBA scoring lead until the final week but failed to play enough games to qualify, as he finished with averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks a game. Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 7.1 assists and was third in points and rebounds with 18.5 and 7.4, however, few would call his season a success. Anthony Davis averaged the most rebounds with 9.9 a game. However, only Westbrook could stay on the court for the entire season of the three of them. James only played 56 games, and Davis only 40.

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney reports that one Eastern Conference executive expects the Lakers to pursue Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

Los Angeles finished its season in 11th with a 33-49 record, one game behind the play-in.

