'Madden NFL 23' Cover Odds: Sportsbook Offers Options For Next Video Game

As the NFL offseason nears its completion, the announcement of the next “Madden NFL” video game cover athlete is sure to come soon.

Bovada just released odds on who will be on the cover of “Madden NFL 23,” and they listed late Hall of Famer John Madden as the clear-cut favorite at -200.

The seven names that followed are listed at plus money: Cooper Kupp (+600), Aaron Rodgers (+800), Matthew Stafford (+1200), Jonathan Taylor (+1200), Trevon Diggs (+1400), Ja’Marr Chase (+1600) and Travis Kelce (+2000).

Madden is an easy choice to be on the cover of the next “Madden” video game, as it would be a generous gesture from EA to the Madden family in response to his unexpected death in December. And oddsmakers seem to agree.

Madden has been on the cover of previous editions of the game, going back to when the game was first called “John Madden Football.”

Bovada also listed an interesting wrinkle for the bet to be valid, saying, “Madden 23 Cover, must be one person on cover for action.”

“Madden NFL 22” featured both Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on the cover. The last time two athletes were on the same cover was in 2009 for “Madden NFL 10.”

Mahomes and Brady have been on the cover in previous years, so if Madden is not chosen to be on the cover of “Madden NFL 23,” then the game could see a first-timer on the cover of the popular game franchise for the 2022 NFL season.