Mariners Bullpen is Banged Up in a Big Way by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sergio Romo joined a growing number of Mariners bullpen arms to hit the injured list early in this young season. Romo joins Ken Giles and Casey Sadler in sick bay for a team absolutely decimated by injuries amongst their middle relivers.

Per Jerry Dipoto, M's president of baseball operations:



Ken Giles (tendon strain in middle finger) is still about two weeks away from throwing a baseball.



Kyle Lewis is taking live BP vs. pitchers at the complex in Arizona. But is not playing in extended ST games yet. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 13, 2022

Romo was place on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation. The veteran right handed reliever has looked good in a sample size in his new Seattle home and has yet to allow an earned run in two innings while logging three strikeouts and issuing zero walks on the year.

It remains to be seen when the 39-year-old will return but the M’s have called up RHP Matt Koch from Triple-A Tacoma to fill his spot. It’s Koch’s first go at the major league level and he’s tossed a pair of scoreless innings to go along with five strikeouts in the minors this season.

Seattle also transferred Sadler onto the 60-day IL, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in late March. Help may be on the way as Ken Giles is expected to start throwing in a few weeks but he’s unlikely on the shelf until at least mid-May.

The Mariners are in Chicago tonight to take on the White Sox and sit as +104 underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook with ace Robbie Ray getting the ball.