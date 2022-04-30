Mariners' Mitch Haniger Injured in In 1st Game Since COVID-19 List Activation by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It has not been a very pleasant April for one of the Seattle Mariners’ top outfielders. Mitch Haniger was removed in the second inning in his first game back after being lifted from the COVID-19 injured list.

Sorry pinch runner … struggling today with my ADD meds running out. https://t.co/JRrZu2HRcu — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 29, 2022

This is not a coronavirus-related relapse, but it could end up being even more severe as the 31-year-old appeared to tweak his ankle. Haniger, who was in the designated hitter hole tonight, promptly singled off Elieser Hernandez in his first at-bat against the Miami Marlins. The bad news is he immediately had to be replaced by pinch-runner Abraham Toro.

Coming off career-bests with 39 home runs, 100 RBI, and 110 runs last year, Haniger was playing in his first game since April 15 against the Houston Astros. While he’s only been limited to eight games coming into tonight, the slugger’s power pace has been there. Despite an average below .200, Haniger had three home runs and seven RBI in the first half of April.

