Masters Odds: How Public Is Betting Tiger Woods, Winner At Augusta

Tiger Woods is another day closer to teeing it up at the 2022 Masters Tournament, marking his return to golf after a devastating car crash last February, and the public can’t stop firing on the most recognizable name in the sport.

The percentage of bets and handle coming in on Woods — across a number of sportsbooks — is nothing short of incredible leading up to Thursday’s first round.

PointsBet Sportsbook released that 14.7% of total bets to win the Masters have been attributed to Woods. That’s an absurd number especially given the circumstances where Thursday will kick off Woods’ first tournament since the 2020 Masters. Tiger’s bet count nearly triples PointsBet’s second-most bet golfer Brooks Koepka (4.8% of bets). Three out of four bettors are more likely to take Tiger rather than Koepka, Cameron Smith (4.5%), Justin Thomas (4.4%) or Scottie Scheffler (4.4%).

Tigers’ handle at PointsBet represents 17.6% of the total money wagered. That is responsible for more than double the money on Thomas (7.6%), and nearly triple Smith (6.2%) or Koepka (6.1%). For what it’s worth, DraftKings Sportsbook has Jon Rahm favored at 10-to-1, Thomas and Scheffler at 12-to-1, Smith at 13-to-1, Koepka 18-to-1 and Tiger surging at 40-to-1.

And PointsBet, while their numbers indicating bets and handle represent the most on Tiger, aren’t an outlier.

WynnBet Sportsbook released that 11.6% of bets to win the Masters have come in on Woods while 10% of wagers at FanDuel Sportsbook also are on golf’s GOAT. Tiger is responsible for 14% of the handle at FanDuel and 10% at WynnBet. His numbers at WynnBet more than double the overall bets of the next closest golfer (Thomas, 4.5% of bets) while also being responsible for the largest handle (Thomas, 6.5%).

So, yes, it’s pretty clear that Tiger represents the biggest story. But there are a few other golfers that have attracted the interest of bettors.

When it comes to wagers on the next Masters champion, Smith is responsible for 7% of bets and 8% of handle at FanDuel as well as 4.5% of bets and 6.2% of handle at PointsBet.

Thomas is responsible for 5% of bets and 8% of handle at FanDuel along with 4.4% of bets and 7.6% of handle at PointsBet, in addition to his previously-mentioned numbers at WynnBet.

Rahm, the betting favorite entering Thursday, is carded for 4% of bets and 6% of handle at FanDuel, 3.3% of bets and 5.7% of handle at PointsBet and 5.6% of the handle at WynnBet.

Koepka is responsible for the second-most wagers to win at PointsBet (4.8%) and earned 3.7% of bets and fourth-most handle (4.3%) at WynnBet.

Should Woods make the cut and enter the weekend, oddsmakers could see even more Tiger trackers part way with their money while rooting for an incredible storyline.