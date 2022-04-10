Masters Odds: Tiger Woods Bettors Lose As Storybook Run Falls Short Tiger shot plus-13 in his four rounds at Augusta National by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Golf fans entered the weekend thrilled to just see Tiger Woods back at Augusta National for the 2022 Masters Tournament, and the fact he made the cut, while perhaps unforeseen, certainly was welcomed.

So while you won’t find many who believe Woods failed this weekend — it was his first competition since a devastating car crash last February, after all — those with betting tickets on golf’s biggest name lost out on some coin. Woods finished far down the leader board as he concluded the tournament 13-over par 301.

And, as we wrote ahead of Thursday’s first round, there were a lot with betting tickets on Woods.

PointsBet Sportsbook released Thursday that 14.7% of total bets to win the Masters were on Woods, which represented 17.6% of the total money wagered. That, rather obviously, is a major share of the handle for any individual golfer in a loaded field.

PointsBet wasn’t alone either. WynnBet Sportsbook released that 11.6% of bets and 10% of the handle was on Woods while FanDuel Sportsbook took 10% of its bets (14% of the handle) on Woods entering the first round.

Woods, who admitted leading up to the weekend he wish he felt better physically, carded a 6-over par 78 in Sunday’s final round. It was an identical score to what he carded Saturday, finishing 12-over through the final 36 holes. On the tournament, Woods went 71-74-78-78 –301.

So while Woods and golf fans alike can take satisfaction in his return to competition, those who placed bets hoping for a storybook run missed out on both that and cashing their slips.