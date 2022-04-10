Max Pacioretty Returns from 12-Game Absence vs. Coyotes by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Here comes the cavalry!

The Vegas Golden Knights have fallen outside of the playoff picture, but they have a key cog returning to help with their postseason push. Jesse Granger tweeted that Max Pacioretty was activated from the injured reserve and was taking pre-game line rushes ahead of the Knights’ tilt against the Arizona Coyotes.

Max Pacioretty has been removed from the IR. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 10, 2022

Analytically, Pacioretty rates as one of the best skaters, putting up the eighth-best expected goals-for and fourth-best Corsi ratings on the Knights. Still, the veteran winger hasn’t skated since March 11, missing the past 12 games.

Vegas is making headway up the Western Conference standings, winning seven of their past 10, but they don’t want to upset their current chemistry. Pacioretty normally skates on the top line but will start on the third line with Chandler Stephenson and Mattias Janmark.

