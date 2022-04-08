Mets-Nationals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus
Overview
It’s the debut of “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV Plus as the New York Mets square off with the Washington Nationals for game two of a four-game set. Here is everything you need to know.
When and Where is Mets-Nationals?
Mets: 1-0 | Nationals: 0-1
Date: 04/08/2022 | First Pitch: 7:05 PM ET
Location: Washington, DC | Stadium: Nationals Park
How to Watch Mets-Nationals?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App
Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, Brooke Fletcher
Friday night’s game between the Mets and Nationals â which is scheduled to be Max Scherzer’s Mets debut against his former team â will air exclusively on Apple TV+. You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID you can create one at Apple.com. For more information go to MLB.com.
Just a reminder everybody/ Fri night’s game against Washington will be broadcast on Apple TV Plus for free . It will not be broadcast on SNY— Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) April 6, 2022
How to Bet Mets-Nationals?
Moneyline: Mets -172 | Nationals +144
Spread: Mets -1.5 (-105) | Nationals +1.5 (-114)
Total: 9 Over -110 | Under -110
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Do you like the Mets’ chances of leading after the first inning? If so, consider betting on New York’s +240 first inning result.
Max Scherzer’s Mets Debut
The Mets landed one of baseball’s preeminent starting pitchers in free agency, signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to an MLB record three-year, $130 million contract. Scherzer’s debut was delayed a day due to hamstring tightness, but the 37-year-old has stated he’s “good to go” for Friday’s contest. His presence becomes even more vital for New York’s long-term success as the club will be without fellow ace Jacob deGrom (shoulder blade) for the foreseeable future.
Mets Projected Lineup
CF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
DH Robinson Cano
3B Eduardo Escobar
LF Mark Canha
2B Jeff McNeil
C James McCann
Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer
Nationals Looking to Rebound From Disappointing Home Opener
Washington didn’t give its fans much to cheer about on Thursday, as Dave Martinez’ club managed just six hits in a 5-1 Opening Day loss. Unfortunately, offense will likely again be difficult to come by against the franchise’s former ace.
Nationals Projected Lineup
2B Cesar Hernandez
RF Juan Soto
DH Nelson Cruz
1B Josh Bell
C Keibert Ruiz
LF Lane Thomas
3B Maikel Franco
SS Alcides Escobar
CF Victor Robles
Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray