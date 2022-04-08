Mets-Nationals: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Overview

It’s the debut of “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV Plus as the New York Mets square off with the Washington Nationals for game two of a four-game set. Here is everything you need to know.

When and Where is Mets-Nationals?

Mets: 1-0 | Nationals: 0-1

Date: 04/08/2022 | First Pitch: 7:05 PM ET

Location: Washington, DC | Stadium: Nationals Park

How to Watch Mets-Nationals?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, Brooke Fletcher

Friday night’s game between the Mets and Nationals â which is scheduled to be Max Scherzer’s Mets debut against his former team â will air exclusively on Apple TV+. You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID you can create one at Apple.com. For more information go to MLB.com.

Just a reminder everybody/ Fri night’s game against Washington will be broadcast on Apple TV Plus for free . It will not be broadcast on SNY — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) April 6, 2022

How to Bet Mets-Nationals?

Moneyline: Mets -172 | Nationals +144

Spread: Mets -1.5 (-105) | Nationals +1.5 (-114)

Total: 9 Over -110 | Under -110

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Do you like the Mets’ chances of leading after the first inning? If so, consider betting on New York’s +240 first inning result.

Max Scherzer’s Mets Debut

The Mets landed one of baseball’s preeminent starting pitchers in free agency, signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to an MLB record three-year, $130 million contract. Scherzer’s debut was delayed a day due to hamstring tightness, but the 37-year-old has stated he’s “good to go” for Friday’s contest. His presence becomes even more vital for New York’s long-term success as the club will be without fellow ace Jacob deGrom (shoulder blade) for the foreseeable future.

Mets Projected Lineup

CF Brandon Nimmo

RF Starling Marte

SS Francisco Lindor

1B Pete Alonso

DH Robinson Cano

3B Eduardo Escobar

LF Mark Canha

2B Jeff McNeil

C James McCann

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer

Nationals Looking to Rebound From Disappointing Home Opener

Washington didn’t give its fans much to cheer about on Thursday, as Dave Martinez’ club managed just six hits in a 5-1 Opening Day loss. Unfortunately, offense will likely again be difficult to come by against the franchise’s former ace.

Nationals Projected Lineup

2B Cesar Hernandez

RF Juan Soto

DH Nelson Cruz

1B Josh Bell

C Keibert Ruiz

LF Lane Thomas

3B Maikel Franco

SS Alcides Escobar

CF Victor Robles

Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray