Minnesota Twins Looking to Acquire Padres Pitcher Chris Paddack by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Could starting pitcher Chris Paddack be Minnesota bound?

As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports, the Twins are working on a deal to acquire Paddack from the San Diego Padres.

Twins working to acquire Chris Paddack from Padres, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 6, 2022

The 25-year-old appears to be the odd man out in the Padres rotation following the club’s recent acquisition of former Oakland A’s pitcher Sean Manaea.

Minnesota joins the New York Mets as teams to have expressed interest in acquiring Paddack.

The Twins recently signed free-agent pitcher Chris Archer but are still reportedly intent on upgrading a starting rotation that includes Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy, and Bailey Ober.

Paddack has regressed the past two seasons following an impressive rookie campaign, compiling a 4.95 ERA across 167 1/3 innings (34 starts, one relief appearance).

Were a deal to go through, it would be the latest move by Minnesota general manager Thad Levine, who has also managed to bring aboard Carlos Correa, Gary Sanchez, and Gio Urshela.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Twins at +500 odds to win the AL Central.