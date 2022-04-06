MLB Odds: White Sox, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headline 2022 Best Bets No pressure after hitting with the Braves last year by Sam Panayotovich 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago White Sox should dominate the American League Central this season.

Even with early injuries to Lance Lynn and Garrett Crochet, the South Siders are deep-enough in every facet of the game to rack up 94 or 95 victories and earn a first-round bye in the MLB Playoffs. Three of my favorite wagers are White Sox-related, including two legitimate candidates for AL MVP.

Here’s hoping we have as much success as last year when the Atlanta Braves won the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves did it !



+14 units.



Love y’all. 🍾 https://t.co/GOnRVzedzQ — Chicken Dinner (@chickenxdinner) November 3, 2021

Here are my best bets for the 2022 MLB season:

White Sox win AL Central (-195 at DraftKings)

This is the cheapest price in the world on Chicago, as every other American sportsbook is -200 or higher. The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas has White Sox -275 to win the division. I truly believe that no other team in the Central will touch Chicago, and my true line is closer to -350, which implies a 77% chance of probability. Minnesota’s rotation is wack, Detroit is too young, and Cleveland and Kansas City aren’t sniffing 80 wins. I’ll be stunned if the White Sox don’t take care of business.

Luis Robert wins AL MVP (+3000 at WynnBET)

Eloy Jimenez wins AL MVP (+7500 at WynnBET)

I’m comfortable betting one unit a piece on Robert and Jimenez. They’re two of the cornerstones on a Chicago club that should breeze into the postseason, so eyeballs and awareness won’t be an issue. Robert missed almost 100 games last year due to injury and Jimenez missed more. I’m banking on injury regression the right way and expect both of these rising stars to have great seasons.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Majors in homers (+1000 at SuperBook)

Vladdy Junior is literally a threat to homer every single day. His superhero frame and powerful batmake him very easy to bet, especially at 10/1 odds. If you fast forward to July 1, Guerrero Jr. will likely be near the top of the home run leaderboard. And if that’s the case, you won’t find 10/1 odds anywhere.

Rafael Devers “Over” 37.5 home runs (+100 at DraftKings)

As written yesterday, I love Devers to mash 40 homers. His ability to make in-game adjustments in the later innings was extremely impressive last season, and NESN Red Sox host Tom Caron gushed about Devers’ plate discipline this spring. The 25-year-old is also playing for a contract and assuming the 25-year-old hits second or third in this loaded lineup, he’ll see plenty of pitches.

Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series (+500 at BetMGM)

I know, I know. Picking the preseason favorite isn’t exactly bold, but I would much rather bet the Dodgers at 5/1 than bet a longer shot that isn’t going to win. Los Angeles’ lineup is so loaded that Cody Bellinger likely slots into the eight hole on Dave Roberts’ scorecard. Starter Dustin May should return from injury around the All-Star break to bolster a rotation with Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias. I think the Dodgers will be favored in 140-plus games, so I’ll put 5/1 in my back pocket right now.

Sam’s Picks

White Sox win AL Central -195

Blue Jays win AL East +185

Luis Robert wins AL MVP +3000

Eloy Jimenez wins AL MVP +7500

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run leader +1000

Rafael Devers Over 37.5 homers +100

Dodgers win World Series +500

RECORD: (109-103, +33.1)