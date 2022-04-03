Nationals' Patrick Corbin Named Opening Day Starter by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Nationals have named Patrick Corbin the starter for Opening Day against the New York Mets, according to MASNsports.com’s Mark Zuckerman.

Patrick Corbin will get the Opening Day start for the Nationals. Erick Fedde hopes to be ready to take his first turn in the rotation. Joan Adon could swoop in if not. https://t.co/cvV06X7Qn7 — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 2, 2022

The news comes after two dominant outings from Corbin in Spring Training, where he tossed nine total innings without surrendering an earned run while racking up 10 strikeouts. The veteran lefty has a career ERA of 4.09 and a WHIP of 1.31 across nine seasons.

He’s coming off a down 2021 season in which he lost 16 games and had a career-worst 5.82 ERA.

It’s not clear who will be on the mound for the Mets when they square off with the Nationals on opening day after Max Scherzer was scratched from his Spring Training start Saturday and Jacob deGrom is set to miss some time with a stress reaction in his scapula.

The Nationals are not expected to be competitive. Washington is listed with the longest odds to win the NL East, sitting at +4000 to win the division at FanDuel Sportsbook.