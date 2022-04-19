Nationals SP Stephen Strasburg Not Progressing as Expected by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty reports that Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Stephen Strasburg hadn’t faced hitters yet.

A few injury updates from Dave Martinez this morning:



– Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross aren’t facing hitters yet, with Ross nearing a bullpen.



– Ehire Adrianza won’t start baseball activities until he can run, which hasn’t happened yet. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) April 19, 2022

Strasburg is recovering from surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, an injury to his neck and shoulder. Earlier in April, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said that Strasburg might be ready for May 1. However, these recent comments from Martinez make that seem improbable.

Between 2020 and 2021, Strasburg only pitched in seven games. His last season of substance was in 2019, when he had 18 wins to just six losses in 33 games, a 1.04 WHIP, 3.32 ERA, and 251 strikeouts in 209 innings pitched.

Strasburg is a three-time All-Star, named to the team in 2012, 2016, and 2017. He won the World Series with the Nationals in 2019 and was the World Series MVP.

