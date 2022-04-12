NBA Finals MVP Odds: Where Celtics Stars Sit Among Opening Favorites The Celtics' star duo will likely lead them to success by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA playoffs and the Boston Celtics’ run for an 18th championship has only just started, but it’s never too early to think about who could claim the top individual postseason award.

The odds on who will win the NBA Finals MVP have opened on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the initial prices look favorable for the Celtics stars.

The top two favorites for the award include Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (+550) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600). These odds correspond with the Suns and the Bucks being the favorites to win the NBA Finals.

The Celtics have a viable path to the NBA Finals, as well, depicted as they currently have the fifth shortest price to win the NBA Finals at 9-to-1.

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum (15-to-1) and Jaylen Brown (22-to-1) hover in the top 10 regarding Finals MVP prices. This means that a $100 bet on Tatum to win Finals MVP would result in a in of $1,500, and a $100 bet on Brown to win Finals MVP would result in win of $2,200.

The Celtics are just one of three teams to have two players at the top of Finals MVP odds. Along with Booker, Chris Paul is third in Finals MVP odds (+650). Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant (+900) and Kyrie Irving (+1500) are also priced highly amongst the favorites.

The Celtics will have to go through a tough, competitive Eastern Conference to make it to the NBA Finals and will then have to go up against the best of the best in the Western Conference. However, the team has been on a strong momentum swing and will look to ride that throughout the NBA playoffs.

And if you’re confident in the Celtics ultimately getting to, and winning, the NBA Finals, these betting prices won’t be around for long.