NBA Injury & Rotation Report for Thursday, April 7

Before you place a wager or set your DFS lineup let us take you around the NBA for the latest injury and rotation updates.

Injuries that have already taken into effect: LeBron James (LAL, OUT), Anthony Davis (LAL, OUT), Russell Westbrook (LAL, OUT), Jayson Tatum (BOS, OUT), Al Horford (BOS, OUT),

Injury situations to monitor throughout the night: OG Anunoby (TOR, Questionable), Brandon Williams (POR, Questionable), Patrick Beverley (MIN, Questionable), Lonnie Walker IV (SA, Questionable), Jeff Green (DEN, Questionable), Grayson Allen (MIL, Doubtful), Brandon Ingram (NO, Doubtful), Dillon Brooks (MEM, Questionable)

Lineup scenarios that will need confirmation:

Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks (7:30/TNT): The Celtics will sit down Al Horford and Jayson Tatum tonight, paving the way for Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to step up near the top of the projected ownership column. Brown will lead the charge on offense, obviously, and has shown the ability to maximize the bulk touches he’ll be thrown in tonight’s game. Priced at $5300 on FanDuel, Smart is an enticing play to infuse some financial flexibility into your lineups if you are willing to deal with the high ownership that will be attached to his name. Derrick White should also see high ownership being priced at $4900. Why? If Smart is more of a shot-taker tonight, White could find himself as more of a distributor giving us some upside. Aaron Nesmith could be a value play as well if Ime Udoka chooses to start the former first-round pick as he has in the past or if he is leading the offense in the second unit. Click to watch Game Preview.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors (10:00/TNT): The Lakers are out and it appears that LeBron James has given up hopes of reaching the game threshold needed to win the league’s scoring title as he, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all have been ruled out for tonight. Talen Horton-Tucker looks to see the highest ownership out of the available Lakers despite his recent struggles, as there is definitely value to be had been priced at $4200. Malik Monk is a safer play at $5700 and could even run point if DJ Augustin is not in the starting lineup, offering an even higher upside if that comes to fruition. Wenyen Gabriel is minimally priced and has a high rebounding potential if Dwight Howard does not start.

Portland Trail Blazers @ New Orleans Pelicans (8:00): Brandon Ingram does not appear to be available tonight as he is currently listed as questionable. We project CJ McCollum to come in under-owned compared to his optimal probabilities which could provide some great value as he will be expected to shoulder the majority of the offensive load tonight without Ingram’s presence. Herbert Jones has seen his offensive volume increase considerably in games without Ingram this season so, like Marcus Smart, could give you some financial flexibility to get some of the premier guys on this slate into your lineups.

On Portland’s side, Brandon Williams is questionable once again tonight for the Blazers. Kris Dunn will slot into the starting lineup if Williams cannot go and you will be able to find cheap value throughout Portland’s roster like we’ve been able to for a few weeks now.