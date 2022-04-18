NBA Odds: Celtics Unsurprisingly Open As Favorites For Game 2 Vs. Nets Celtics will look to take a 2-0 series lead before heading to Brooklyn by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics stole a 115-114 victory as time expired in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The Celtics entered Game 1 as a 4.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with home-court advantage likely playing a large role in the oddsmaking.

While Boston won the game, they failed to cover the spread.

Unsurprisingly, the C’s open as 3.5-point favorites at home for Game 2 against the star-powered Nets, with -110 odds. If you bet $100 on Boston to cover, a win would pay out $190.91. Celtics’ moneyline is set at -165.

Boston will rest up before Game 2 of the seven-game series against the Nets, which will be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in TD Garden.