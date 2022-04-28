NBA Odds: Here’s Who Oddsmakers See Winning Celtics-Bucks Series The Celtics are the current favorite to win the Eastern Conference by Jason Ounpraseuth 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference Semifinals series promises a lot of intrigue with the league’s best defense facing off against arguably the league’s best player.

The Celtics and Bucks are set to face off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and the opening schedule presents some uncertainty. What is certain is the No. 2 Celtics will have homecourt advantage of the No. 3 Bucks, and bookmakers seem to indicate that could be the decider of the series.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened up series prices for the first matchup of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Celtics have are currently the favorite to win the series priced at -190, and the Bucks are priced at +160. This means a $100 bet on the Celtics winning the series would pay out $152.63, and a $100 bet on the Bucks to win the series would pay out $260.

The Celtics are also favored to win Game 1 of the series. These prices coincide with not only the Celtics’ dominant sweep over the Brooklyn Nets but also the unknown status of All-Star forward Khris Middleton. The Bucks star sprained his MCL in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and it is not likely he will return very soon, putting the pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks series will begin on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden on ABC.