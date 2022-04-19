NBA Odds: How Long Bookmakers See Celtics Playoff Run Lasting The Celtics could see an early exit in the NBA Playoffs by Jason Ounpraseuth 57 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics have already provided a ton of excitement in the NBA playoffs, but their run could be shorter than fans would hope for.

The Celtics hold a 1-0 series lead against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, and it’s very possible that the series could go a full seven games. However, Bovada is forecasting an early exit for Boston.

Bovada has opened up odds on which round each playoff team will be eliminated. The Celtics have +180 odds for being eliminated in the first round as well as the conference semi-finals. A $100 bet on either result would pay out $280.

A loss in the conference finals is priced at +450, and a loss in the NBA Finals is priced at 7-to-1 odds. That makes an NBA Finals victory the longest odds, priced at +750. This means that a $100 bet on the Celtics winning the NBA Finals would pay out $850.

Those odds do coincide with futures odds, where the Celtics are just behind the Milwaukee Bucks to win the east (+300) and behind the Phoenix Suns, Bucks and Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals (+750), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you disagree with the oddsmakers and think the Celtics can make it past the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, then make sure to get on this prop now before it goes away.