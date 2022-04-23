NBA Odds: Who Will Be The Leading Scorer In Game 3 Of Celtics-Nets? The Celtics have a chance to take a 3-0 lead Saturday night by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics defense has been the focus of the first round of the NBA playoffs, but can they own the game’s leading scorer in Saturday’s Game 3?

The Celtics will head into Barclays Center with a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the Celtics’ lockdown defense, Kyrie Irving (Game 1, 39 points) and Kevin Durant (Game 2, 27 points) have been the leading scorer in the first two games of the first-round series.

DraftKings Sportsbook has opened up odds on who will be the leading scorer for Game 3. Jayson Tatum is the current favorite priced at +160. Durant is not too far behind priced at +165. This means a $100 bet on Tatum would pay out $260. Here’s the full list of prices on who will be Game 3’s leading scorer:

Jayson Tatum +160

Kevin Durant +165

Kyrie Irving +300

Jaylen Brown +600

Marcus Smart +10000

Bruce Brown +10000

Al Horford +15000

Seth Curry +15000

Robert Williams is expected to return for the Celtics on Saturday night, which should only bolster the Celtics defense even further. However, as noted before, Irving and Durant have still been able to score their share of points, though the Celtics have not made it easy for them. The Nets role players have been expected to carry a larger workload and have done so but only in short bursts.

For the Celtics, Tatum and Brown are the focal points of the offense, but the Celtics role players have stepped up in big moments, like in Game 2. However, oddsmakers seem to believe it’s Tatum’s turn to have a highlight performance.