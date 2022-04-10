NBA Play-In Tournament Seeding Confirmed by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It took the full 82 games, but the NBA’s Play-In Tournament is set.

On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets dispatched the Indiana Pacers, securing the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and setting up a matchup with the eighth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. The Charlotte Hornets travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the 9 vs. 10 contest.

The seven-seed Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the eight-seed LA Clippers in the West, with the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the San Antonio Spurs in the other meeting.

NBA Play-in Tournament:



East: Brooklyn (7) vs. Cleveland (8)

Atlanta (9) vs. Charlotte (10)



West: Minnesota (7) vs. Clippers (8)

New Orleans (9) vs. San Antonio (10) — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

The winner of the 7 vs. 8 matchups guarantees themselves the seventh seed in their respective conference. The loser gets one more crack at a postseason berth by taking on the winner of the 9 vs. 10 game, with the winner of that game securing the eighth seed. The loser of the 9 vs. 10 contest is sent packing with no chance at redemption.

