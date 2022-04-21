NBA Playoff Odds: Celtics Open As Underdogs For Game 3 Against Nets
The Celtics will look to take a 3-0 series lead
The roles will be reversed heading into Saturday, at least according to oddsmakers.
The Boston Celtics came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 114-107 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series lead. The Celtics entered Game 2 as 3.5-point home favorites, and DraftKings Sportsbook has opened up the line for Game 3 at the Barclays Center.
The Nets have opened as 3.5-point home favorites. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will look to rebound from a historically bad Game 2 and avoid going down 3-0 against the Celtics.
A $100 bet on the spread (-110) in either direction will pay out $190.91. The moneyline has opened up at +140 Celtics and -160 for the Nets. This means that a $100 bet on the Celtics would pay out $240, and a $100 bet on the Nets would pay out $162.50.
Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will be played in Brooklyn as the Celtics and Nets are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.