NBA Playoffs Odds: Who Is The Favorite In Game 1 Of Celtics-Bucks? The Celtics will hope to avenge a 2019 series loss by Jason Ounpraseuth 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics only needed to wait two days to learn who their opponent will be in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and the matchup promises to be a fantastic series.

The Milwaukee Bucks finished off the Chicago Bulls 116-100 on Wednesday night to win the series 4-1. The Bucks will now head to Boston to play Game 1 of a best-of-seven series, and DraftKings Sportsbook has already opened up odds for Sunday’s game.

The Celtics have opened up as five point favorites against the Bucks. The game’s total opened at 218. The Bucks moneyline opened at +175, and the Celtics moneyline opened at -210. This means a $100 bet on the Bucks moneyline would pay out $310, and a $100 bet on the Celtics moneyline would pay out $147.62.

This will be the third time in five years the Celtics and Bucks will face off in the NBA Playoffs, per Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande. The Bucks eliminated the Celtics in five games in 2019 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics-Bucks series will start on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, where the game will be broadcast on ABC. You can view the updated line for Game 1 of Celtics-Bucks over at the NESN Bets Live Odds page.