NCAA Tournament Odds: Opening Prices For 2023 Title After Kansas Won
Duke, despite a first-year coach entering the mix, is the favorite
The Kansas Jayhawks mounted a second-half comeback to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night in the National Championship, capping an incredibly entertaining stretch of March Madness.
Kansas, a four-point favorite entering the contest, didn’t cover the spread in the 72-69 victory, but did earn the program its second title in Bill Self’s tenure and fourth overall championship. It also marked a blue-blooded Final Four which featured Duke and Villanova, who fell to North Carolina and Kansas, respectively, in New Orleans.
Well, one Final Four coming to a close meant the next one already is on the horizon in the eyes of oddsmakers. And the conclusion of Monday’s thriller had those at DraftKings Sportsbook quickly shifting gears to the 2023 season.
Here are the opening betting prices for the 2023 NCAA Tournament winner:
Duke +900
North Carolina +1100
Kentucky +1200
Kansas +1200
Arkansas +1400
Gonzaga +1400
UCLA +1600
Houston +1600
Villanova +1800
Arizona +1800
Texas +2000
Michigan +2200
Baylor +2200
Alabama +2800
Texas Tech +3500
Tennessee +4500
Purdue +4500
Auburn +4500
It’s interesting to see oddsmakers view the Blue Devils as the betting favorite given that Duke will be doing so under a first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, who was hand-picked by Mike Krzyzewski given the retirement of the Basketball Hall of Famer.