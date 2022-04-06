NCAA Tournament Odds: Opening Prices For 2023 Title After Kansas Won Duke, despite a first-year coach entering the mix, is the favorite by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Kansas Jayhawks mounted a second-half comeback to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night in the National Championship, capping an incredibly entertaining stretch of March Madness.

Kansas, a four-point favorite entering the contest, didn’t cover the spread in the 72-69 victory, but did earn the program its second title in Bill Self’s tenure and fourth overall championship. It also marked a blue-blooded Final Four which featured Duke and Villanova, who fell to North Carolina and Kansas, respectively, in New Orleans.

Well, one Final Four coming to a close meant the next one already is on the horizon in the eyes of oddsmakers. And the conclusion of Monday’s thriller had those at DraftKings Sportsbook quickly shifting gears to the 2023 season.

Here are the opening betting prices for the 2023 NCAA Tournament winner:

Duke +900

North Carolina +1100

Kentucky +1200

Kansas +1200

Arkansas +1400

Gonzaga +1400

UCLA +1600

Houston +1600

Villanova +1800

Arizona +1800

Texas +2000

Michigan +2200

Baylor +2200

Alabama +2800

Texas Tech +3500

Tennessee +4500

Purdue +4500

Auburn +4500

It’s interesting to see oddsmakers view the Blue Devils as the betting favorite given that Duke will be doing so under a first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, who was hand-picked by Mike Krzyzewski given the retirement of the Basketball Hall of Famer.