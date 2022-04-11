Nets Will Get Back Some Depth for Meeting with Cavaliers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Brooklyn Nets will get a pair of veterans back just in time for their play-in game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night as Seth Curry and Goran Dragic are set to return to the lineup.

Goran Dragic has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tomorrow night’s game vs. Cleveland, the Nets say. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) April 11, 2022

Dragic will play for the first time in five games after missing almost two weeks on health & safety protocols. The former Heat swingman last played on March 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he had five points in 21 minutes. Expect Dragic to play about the same amount on Tuesday while he cuts into Patty Mills’s minutes.

Seth Curry will also suit up for the Nets after missing Sunday’s season finale against the Pacers. Curry last played on Friday in win against these same Cavaliers. The former Sixer put up 12 points and four assists in nearly 30 minutes. Curry is nursing a left ankle issue but says he will be out there on Tuesday night.

The Nets are big favorites sitting at -8.5 on the spread and -405 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.