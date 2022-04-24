Nets Will Not Have Ben Simmons for Elimination Game vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On the verge of elimination, the Brooklyn Nets will not have their big trade deadline acquisition in the lineup as Ben Simmons will continue to sit for Game 4.

Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2022

Of course, Simmons has still yet to make his team debut after being traded to the Nets for James Harden at the deadline, and it looks like it may not happen this year. There was almost a universal belief the former Sixer would suit up as long as his rehab was on course, so it’s a bit of a surprise he’s already been ruled out a day before tip-off. It was reported the versatile big man had a sore back Sunday morning after a workout ahead of Game 3. Down 0-3, the Nets could be playing things safe and looking toward the future.

With Simmons again missing, the offensive load sits squarely on the shoulders of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who will be popular DFS plays despite the outrageous price tag.

