New York Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Dies At 65 by SportsGrid

New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy, the team’s all-time goals leader and four-time Stanley Cup winner, died on Thursday at the age of 65.

The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the greatest pure goal scorer, four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member, Mike Bossy. https://t.co/hbyozJ4BUS — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 15, 2022

Bossy played all 752 of his NHL career for the Islanders and was quintessential to the franchise’s golden era. He won four consecutive Stanley Cups with New York between 1980 and 1983. The right-winger notched 1,126 points throughout his career, including 573 goals, the most in franchise history. Bossy led the league in goals twice in his ten-year career, accrued eight All-Star selections, and was the MVP of the 1982 Stanley Cup Finals.

Unfortunately, a chronic back issue cut Bossy’s career short and forced him to retire at just 30-years-old in 1988. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and had his number retired by the Islanders in 1992. He will be remembered as the spearhead of a dominant New York attack and for his rampant scoring despite having such a short career.